Kenny Jackett wants Portsmouth to continue raising bar after going top

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett wants his side to take inspiration from being top of the table after they replaced Hull as league leaders with a 2-0 victory at the KCOM Stadium.

Despite having not had one shot on target, Pompey were easy winners due to own goals from Jacob Greaves and Josh Magennis.

Jackett said: “It was a really good performance and we defended very well.

“I didn’t think they created many clear-cut chances and we got our noses in front early on.

“They were a tough nut to crack and are a good side, but it was an excellent performance.

“Hopefully it should encourage the players to grow in confidence and in team spirit.

“After realising the standards they’ve set, hopefully they can raise the bar higher.”

Portsmouth are now unbeaten in four league games – they have also kept five consecutive clean sheets in all competitions – and were good value for their three points.

Pompey defended stoutly, when needed, and gained a sixth-minute lead after Greaves got into an awful position off Cameron Pring’s corner.

Sean Raggett put the Hull defender under pressure and looked to have scored with a volley, but their opener was adjudged to have come off the top of Greaves’ head.

Magennis’ own goal after 55 minutes confirmed an away victory when he made a hash of Ronan Curtis’ free-kick in a dangerous area.

Jackett said: “It’s a great win for us. We are under no illusions because we need to keep them sort of performances up.

“We do feel we’ve got goals in our team, but to get five clean sheets is also a great achievement.

“We got off to a great start – defended well – and looked good on the break. But we have to keep our feet on the floor.

“We now have to try and build on it and focus on the games ahead.

“We’re a good club – a very good club.”

Hull have now lost three games on the bounce and are without a league win in four.

Head coach Grant McCann said: “This is a blip. We’ve started the season really well.

“Obviously we’re frustrated to lose the last three games and there will be questions asked – I completely understand that.

“People will always write us off, but let’s just adjust and see how we are at the end of the season.

“Nothing’s won or lost at this stage of this season.

“The confidence is good and we’ll just stay focused on the job in hand, which is to have a promotion push.”

McCann added: “We just didn’t take our chances.

“I didn’t think there was anything in the game. Defensively we were very good, apart from the two set-pieces that led to the goals.

“But there are areas on the pitch where we need to improve and we’ll take stock with that.

“We thought it was maybe a foul on Jacob Greaves for the first goal, but the second one we didn’t defend it well.

“We were good when we moved the ball quickly, but we didn’t seem to get on the end of anything.”