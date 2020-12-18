Still no timetable on Raul Jimenez return, says Wolves boss Nuno

Raul Jimenez is “progressing and improving very well” but there remains no timetable for his return to action with Wolves.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo gave an update on the striker’s condition as he continues to recover from the fractured skull he suffered during the Premier League clash with Arsenal last month.

Jimenez visited the training ground again on Thursday, and Nuno said: “He is progressing and improving very well.

“There’s no timetable, no date on that because first of all he has to recover his health and then we think about him returning. But it’s positive. He was with us yesterday again, he’s around and he’s getting better. He will return stronger.”

Players like Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto have stepped up with goals in Jimenez’s absence but the Mexican has left a major hole in the team.

He scored 27 goals last season and there is speculation about where Nuno might turn during January’s transfer window to address the situation.

The Wolves boss refused to say whether he would dip into the market but admitted Jimenez’s injury has left him unhappy with the balance of his side.

“Unfortunately we had a huge situation that put one of our important players out for some time with a serious situation,” he said.

“What happened to Raul is difficult and that’s why I’m not happy with the balance of the squad. I think we need to rebalance the squad.”