Accrington held to draw by Blackpool

Accrington and Blackpool could not break the deadlock in a 0-0 draw at the Wham Stadium.

Blackpool, with seven wins in their last 10 Sky Bet League One games, came up against a Stanley side who had just one defeat in their previous nine encounters.

Chances were limited before the break. Sean McConville was clean through for the Reds after 15 minutes but he took one touch too many and Chris Maxwell smothered the ball.

Blackpool came the closest when, in the 26th minute, CJ Hamilton set up Jerry Yates on the edge of the area and his fierce strike hit the post.

The game opened up in the second half and Hamilton broke at pace after 58 minutes and set up Yates in the area but Chelsea loan keeper Nathan Baxter came out to deny him.

Two minutes later, defender Ollie Turton did well to stop McConville having a clean shot on goal while Dion Charles was one-on-one but Maxwell kept out his strike with his legs.

Charles and Joe Pritchard both fired narrowly wide for the Reds as it finished all-square.