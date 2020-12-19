Oliver Crankshaw rescues point for Wigan with last-gasp leveller at Fleetwood

Substitute Oliver Crankshaw struck in stoppage time as gutsy Wigan secured a 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw at play-off chasing Fleetwood.

Crankshaw pounced with a close-range header after Town goalkeeper Jayson Leutwiler superbly beat away Kal Naismith’s initial strike.

A long-range effort from Danny Andrew looked to have been enough for Fleetwood, until they were denied late on.

Fleetwood went close early in the match when Barrie McKay fired narrowly off target after being teed up by Paddy Madden. McKay tried his luck again from 20 yards soon after, but Jamie Jones saved well.

A super strike handed Fleetwood the lead in the 28th minute.

Madden touched the ball to full-back Andrew and he smashed home low and hard into the corner past Jones from 30 yards.

Jones saved well to keep out Jordan Rossiter’s close-range header early in the second half, while Callum Camps saw a well-hit volley blocked by Tom Pearce.

Just before the hour mark Wigan almost levelled when Naismith headed Tom James’ precise cross inches wide.

Wigan, who were thumped 5-0 at home by Rochdale in midweek, deserved their point after a dominant second-half effort.