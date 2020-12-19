James Wilson strike earns Salford win at Harrogate

James Wilson’s sixth goal of the season earned Salford a 1-0 League Two win at Harrogate.

The former Manchester United striker’s first-half effort condemned the hosts to a fourth straight home defeat.

Aaron Martin’s second-minute header from a George Thomson cross brought a routine catch out of away goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky, but it proved Harrogate’s only on-target attempt in the first half.

Salford demonstrated greater attacking intent and forged in front just past the quarter-hour mark when Wilson raced behind flat-footed Harrogate defender Jake Lawlor to collect Brandon Thomas-Asante’s lofted ball through the left channel and fire across goal into the bottom corner from 10 yards.

After the break Salford were denied a second goal when home keeper James Belshaw stretched out his left leg to divert Ash Hunter’s firm drive behind after Thomas-Asante had attacked the byline.

At the other end, Hladky spilled a Jack Muldoon effort from the edge of the area but recovered in time to grab the ball with Martin poised to pounce and Lawlor headed inches wide in stoppage time as Salford retained their status as the division’s meanest defence.