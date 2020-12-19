Alloa come from behind to record a second successive win

Alloa made it back-to-back Scottish Championship wins as they came from behind to beat Inverness 2-1.

The Wasps took seven matches to chalk up their first league victory of the season but immediately followed it up with another.

Inverness took the lead after seven minutes, when Brad McKay applied a close-range finish to Robbie Deas’ headed assist.

Kevin Cawley was then wayward with an effort from distance for the home side, while Roddy MacGregor sent a 25-yard strike just over at the other end and Shane Sutherland drew a save from Neil Parry.

Cameron Harper blocked a Liam Buchanan strike in the box to preserve Caley Thistle’s lead in the closing stages of the first half.

Innes Murray pulled Alloa level with a free-kick shortly after the hour mark, before substitute Robert Thomson snatched the three points for the hosts despite goalkeeper Mark Ridgers getting a hand to his effort.