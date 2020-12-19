Morecambe end Colchester’s unbeaten home record and climb up to fifth

Morecambe moved into the Sky Bet League Two play-off places after winning 2-1 at Colchester to end the hosts’ unbeaten home league record.

The Shrimps took an eighth-minute lead through John O’Sullivan’s crisp volley from the edge of the area that flew past Dean Gerken after Aaron Wildig’s corner had been headed away.

Gerken denied Yann Songo’o’s header and Cole Stockton fired into the side-netting but Colchester levelled in the 24th minute when Michael Folivi’s header deflected in off Stockton following Cohen Bramall’s free-kick.

Gerken made a double save from Wildig and Carlos Mendes Gomes and just after half-time, Stockton’s effort rattled a post for Morecambe.

The Colchester goalkeeper then produced excellent reflex saves to twice deny Stockton.

And although Morecambe goalkeeper Mark Halstead foiled Bramall, substitute Toumani Diagouraga’s header hit the crossbar for the visitors at the other end.

Morecambe regained their lead in the 62nd minute when Songo’o nodded in at the far post after Diagouraga had helped on Wildig’s corner.

Gerken again denied Stockton and although Halstead saved from Folivi and Ben Stevenson late on, Morecambe deserved victory.