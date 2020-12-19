Luke Bolton snatches draw for Dundee United at Hibernian

Luke Bolton grabbed an unlikely stoppage-time equaliser to earn Dundee United a share of the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Hibernian.

The visitors were second best for long spells and had goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist to thank for keeping them in the game with a series of fine saves.

Hibs had been on course for a fifth win on the spin in all competitions courtesy of Kyle Magennis’ fortuitous effort after 12 minutes.

The home side were then left frustrated in their bid to add to their lead by Siegrist, before substitute Bolton tapped in at the back post in the closing stages.

Magennis’ first goal for the club came when he intended to pick out Christian Doidge with a cross into the area but the ball curled into the net at the back post.

United were struggling to get into their stride, although Hibs goalkeeper Ofir Marciano had to make a near-post block to keep out Lawrence Shankland from a tight angle.

Siegrist then kept Hibs at bay with a stunning double save.

The Swiss made a superb block with his feet after team-mate Mark Reynolds inadvertently poked Martin Boyle’s cross goalwards.

Siegrist then got to his feet to make an excellent reflex block after Doidge stabbed Boyle’s low cross towards goal from close range.

It was effectively one-way traffic, but Hibs were relieved to see a low 25-yard drive from Marc McNulty whistle just past the upright.

The United shot-stopper was at it again to deny Boyle from close range after a great move involving Paul Hanlon and Paul McGinn set the Australian international clear.

United brought on Paul McMullan and Bolton nine minutes into the second half in a bid to inject some life into their attack.

McMullan got involved right away with a corner that found McNulty at the back post and United were left appealing in vain for a penalty after the striker claimed his header was blocked by the arm of McGinn.

Minutes later Siegrist picked up where he left off at the end of the first half by pulling off a great save to keep out Doidge after the forward had been put clean through by Melker Hallberg.

Kevin Nisbet then fired a Boyle cut-back just wide, before Doidge was thwarted by Siegrist again.

United then hit Hibs with a stoppage-time sucker punch to grab a draw. McNulty’s cut-back hit Joe Newell and Bolton was left with a simple tap-in at the back post.