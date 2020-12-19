Barrow stun Cheltenham for overdue win

Battling Barrow ended their five-game League Two losing streak with a fine 2-0 win over high-flying Cheltenham.

Goals from Scott Quigley, from the spot, Luke James and Harrison Biggins condemned Cheltenham to back-to-back league defeats for the first time since February 2019 as they slipped four points off league leaders Newport.

Victory, a first in nine league outings, was caretaker boss Rob Kelly’s first since taking charge and the first Football League win at Holker Street with fans in attendance since 1972.

And it could have been more had visiting goalkeeper Josh Griffiths not been in inspired form. The shot-stopper superbly tipped Tom Beadling’s free-kick wide before denying Quigley.

Striker Quigley should have scored when he fired over after a counter but converted from 12 yards in the 43rd minute after being felled in the box by Liam Sercombe.

It was 2-0 seven minutes after the restart as James’ classy chip doubled the advantage after Griffiths kept out the on-song Quigley.

And Biggins poked home the third 16 minutes from time after James’ strike was parried into his path.