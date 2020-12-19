Forest Green keep up promotion push by beating Carlisle

Jamille Matt’s ninth goal of the season saw Forest Green beat promotion rivals Carlisle 1-0 and left them just a point behind Sky Bet League Two leaders Newport.

Matt stabbed home after 76 minutes to stretch Rovers’ unbeaten run to seven and bring an end to Carlisle’s four-game winning streak.

A high-octane opening saw Carlisle’s Nick Anderton block Odin Bailey’s goal-bound strike from an Ebou Adams pass. At the other end, only a fine reaction save from Rovers’ Luke McGee snuffed out a glorious chance for Gime Toure.

Sharp reactions from McGee denied Joe Riley a certain goal on 59 minutes and, a minute later, Paul Farman gloved an Aaron Collins 25-yard strike to safety.

Collins’ sharp turn and strike cannoned off the Carlisle post with the stalemate still deadlocked with 23 minutes to go and Toure flashed wide of the bottom corner for the Cumbrians.

Farman produced a superb save to deny Collins who weaved into the box from a deft Bailey flick on 72 minutes.

However, Matt claimed the win for Rovers as he pounced from a Dan Sweeney header.