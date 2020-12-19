Dan Scarr nets winner as Walsall beat Port Vale in thriller

Walsall twice came from behind to beat Port Vale 4-3 in a thriller and record their fourth League Two win on the spin.

Vale led 2-0 and 3-2 through Tom Pope, Tom Conlon’s 25-yard free-kick and Devante Rodney but doubles from Jake Scrimshaw and Dan Scarr capped a terrific turnaround from the hosts.

Walsall twice hit the woodwork before falling behind as Elijah Adebayo struck the bar from eight yards and Vale defender Zak Mills sliced a cross on to his own post.

Vale went ahead in the 37th minute as Pope turned Scarr inside out to drill home and it was 2-0 one minute before half-time, Conlon curling a fine set-piece just inside the post.

Walsall made four changes at the break and substitute Scrimshaw poked home Rory Holden’s pass after 52 minutes.

Scarr swept home a Holden corner to draw Walsall level four minutes later but Vale led again after 75 minutes as Rodney tucked home David Amoo’s low cross.

However, Scrimshaw lashed in from a tight angle in the 80th minute and Scarr’s header from another Holden corner won it two minutes later before Mills lashed a great late chance wide for Vale.