Oldham come from behind to win at leaders Newport

Newport suffered only their fourth defeat of the Sky Bet League Two season as Oldham came from behind twice to win 4-2 at Rodney Parade.

Scott Twine scored one and made another for Scot Bennett, but County conceded preventable equalisers to Davis Keillor-Dunn and Conor McAleny.

Home striker Padraig Amond had a chance to win it from the spot in the second half, but he failed to convert and substitutes Alfie McCalmont and Zak Dearnley steered Oldham to victory with two late goals.

Twine’s seventh goal of the season was a stunning 25-yard strike, but Oldham equalised when Keillor-Dunn made the most of confusion in the home ranks.

Newport went back ahead just before the break when Twine’s superb ball found Bennett and his low finish hit the back of the net.

McAleny restored parity with a long-range effort just short of the hour mark, before Amond had a penalty saved by Ian Lawlor after Jamie Devitt was fouled by Keillor-Dunn.

And Oldham punished their hosts, with McCalmont firing home at the back post in the 85th minute before Dearnley wrapped up the three points with an impressive stoppage-time strike.