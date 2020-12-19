John Coleman urges Accrington to believe they are promotion contenders

John Coleman has told Accrington to believe they are promotion contenders in Sky Bet League One after their 0-0 draw with Blackpool.

The Stanley boss is convinced Blackpool will be challenging for the top six at the end of the season and he says his eighth-placed team should be too.

Blackpool’s Jerry Yates hit the post in the first half while visiting keeper Chris Maxwell superbly denied Dion Charles after the break when the striker was clean though.

“I told my players at half-time that they look promotion candidates and they have got to act like it, and that’s not being cocky but having an air of confidence about them and to believe they are going to win,” said Coleman.

“I think Blackpool will be there or thereabouts at the end of the season and, on this showing, there is no reason why we can’t be too.

“I thought my lads showed a great appetite for the game and it was end-to-end in the second half and it was entertaining.

“Sean McConville had a good chance in the first half but the ball got stuck under his foot and we kept knocking on the door.

“I thought it looked like two teams are who are capable of challenging for promotion.

“It was difficult conditions with a howling wind and the swirling rain and probably a draw was a fair result although I felt we had the lion’s share of the play.”

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley was relatively happy with a point, with his team having picked up seven wins in their last 11 games.

“It wasn’t a game for the purists but both teams were committed,” said the Blackpool manager.

“We showed great character and we defended their long balls, set-pieces and throw-ins well, which they are a threat from.

“We did not do enough with the ball when we got it in their half, when we were in their third we were wasteful at times but, saying that, it was 10 out of 10 for spirit and commitment.

“I felt at half-time the game would open up which it did and we did have moments but we never capitalised on them.

“They had some moments too and there wasn’t much in the game, they are an in-form team so to come here, keep a clean sheet and come away with a point you have got to be relatively pleased.

“Looking at the season so far, I would say I am satisfied where we are after the start we had. Today shows we have made progress as we would have lost this game earlier in the season.

“But there are a million things we can work on and improve and we will get better.”