Queen’s Park maintain pace at top of Scottish League Two table

Scottish League Two leaders Queen’s Park maintained the pace at the top of the table with a 2-1 win at Annan.

Bob McHugh broke the deadlock just before the hour, with midfielder Craig Slater soon adding a second to put the Spiders on course for victory.

Substitute Russell Currie scored a consolation for the home side with a penalty in the last minute.

Second-placed Elgin City got back to winning ways with a 2-1 win over Stenhousemuir, who finished with 10 men.

Kane Hester and Brian Cameron scored twice in the space of five minutes late in the first half for Elgin, who were beaten at Albion last weekend.

In stoppage time, the visitors saw midfielder Josh Grigor shown a straight red card for a foul on Russell Dingwall.

Stirling Albion held out to win 3-2 at Edinburgh City and keep themselves level on points Elgin.

The Binos appeared to be cruising after Jack Leitch, Declan Byrne and Andrew Ryan had put them 3-0 up at half-time.

The home side, though, fought back in the second half, and reduced the deficit through Robbie McIntyre on 67 minutes.

Liam Brown’s strike with 13 minutes left set up a tense finale, but Albion saw out the closing stages.

Bottom club Brechin suffered a fifth straight league defeat as they were beaten 2-0 at Cowdenbeath.

Defender Craig Barr headed in from a corner on 14 minutes, with Iain Russell wrapping up the points early in the second half as Cowdenbeath ended their own four-game losing run in the league.

Stranraer beat Albion Rovers 4-0 at Stair Park, where all the goals came in the second half.

Ruari Paton broke the deadlock two minutes after the restart, with Thomas Orr soon doubling the lead.

Darryl Duffy added a third on the hour following a free-kick, with substitute Cameron Elliott scoring a late fourth from a corner.