Harry Kewell hails Oldham’s Aussie grit in Newport victory

Harry Kewell said Oldham showed Australian fighting spirit as they secured a stunning 4-2 comeback win at Sky Bet League Two leaders Newport.

Davis Keillor-Dunn and Conor McAleny cancelled out efforts from Scott Twine and Scot Bennett respectively as Oldham twice pegged back their hosts in an entertaining game.

Kewell’s substitutes Alfie McCalmont and Zak Dearnley then grabbed late goals to equal a club record of seven straight away wins in all competitions.

“I had a feeling we needed fresh legs and the never-say-die attitude comes from Australia,” said Kewell. “Newport are a fantastic team and you can see why they are top.

“I thought we scored a superb goal in the first half and played some good stuff, even though the pitch wasn’t great. We played our natural way and I’m delighted.

“It’s a fantastic win and I always felt we had the opportunity to score goals.

“I could only see one team winning once we got the third. We are playing good football and winning brings so much joy. The changing room is buzzing.

“This is a nice Christmas present for the fans, but there is still a long way to go.”

Twine’s seventh goal of the season was a stunning 25-yard strike, but Oldham equalised when Keillor-Dunn made the most of confusion in the home ranks.

Newport went back ahead just before the break when Twine’s superb ball found Bennett and his low finish hit the back of the net.

McAleny restored parity with a long-range effort just short of the hour mark, before Amond had a penalty saved by Ian Lawlor after Jamie Devitt was fouled by Keillor-Dunn.

And Oldham punished their hosts, with McCalmont firing home at the back post in the 85th minute before Dearnley wrapped up the three points with an impressive stoppage-time strike.

Newport boss Mike Flynn raged at midfielder Josh Sheehan for not taking the spot-kick.

“We gave Oldham all three points. Every single one of their goals was awful and could have been prevented,” he said.

“It was one of those days where everything went wrong and it’s an opportunity missed. I’m more annoyed with Josh for allowing Padraig to take the penalty.

“Josh was the nominated penalty taker. He’s not bottled taking it and he’s done it for the right reasons, but that’s not what they were told to do. I thought it was an awful penalty, terrible.

“It’s a bad day and a bad defensive display.”

Flynn, whose side head into Christmas a point clear of Forest Green at the summit despite the defeat, added: “Had you given me this position at Christmas at the start of the season I’d have bitten your hand off.

“We will go again, but we have given away three points. Hopefully it will never happen again.”