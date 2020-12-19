Professional sport continues despite new tier-four Covid restrictions

Elite sport will continue behind closed doors in England despite large areas of the south-east moving into tighter Coronavirus restrictions.

Secretary of state for sport Oliver Dowden confirmed that elite sport will continue but without fans in the wake of the Government introducing new tier-four Covid rules in areas including London, Kent, Essex and Bedfordshire.

People in tier four cannot mix indoors with anyone not from their household, but elite sport will be able to continue.

1/ Sadly, rapidly rising cases and emerging info on the new Covid variant mean London and parts of the South East now need to move into Tier 4, which will be similar to national restrictions in November. Full details 👉https://t.co/KK24x4MleH Key points for @DCMS sectors: — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) December 19, 2020

Prime minister Boris Johnson announced the new tier-four restrictions in a Downing Street press conference on Saturday afternoon.

Dowden then confirmed the Government position on Saturday night that elite sport will be able to continue.

“Sadly, rapidly rising cases and emerging info on the new Covid variant mean London and parts of the South East now need to move into Tier 4, which will be similar to national restrictions in November,” he tweeted.

“Previous exemptions apply for those who need to work, eg elite athletes, performers etc.

“Professional sport and culture can continue behind closed doors in Tier 4.”