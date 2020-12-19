Sunday, December 20th 2020 Show Links
Jack Lisowski holds off Mark Selby to secure spot in World Grand Prix final

by Press Association
December 19 2020, 11.17pm
Jack Lisowski had opened up a 5-1 lead before Mark Selby fought back (Simon Cooper/PA)

Jack Lisowski pulled off an unexpected 6-4 win over Mark Selby to book his place in the final of the World Grand Prix against Judd Trump.

Lisowski had opened up a 5-1 lead following a run of half-century breaks and a clearance of 110 to appear on course for a comfortable victory.

However, Selby, winner of last week’s Scottish Open, rallied as a break of 143 in frame seven, the highest of the tournament so far, sparked a comeback.

The world number four then built momentum of his own to edge the next two frames and cut the deficit back to 5-4.

Selby then seemed on course to level the match following a clearance of 52, but could not wrap up the frame as he over-cut a red when using the spider rest.

Lisowski, ranked 15th in the world, regained his composure after being allowed back on the table and cleared up with a 78 to seal a memorable win.

