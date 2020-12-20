Stuart Kettlewell wishes his successor well at Ross County

Stuart Kettlewell hopes whoever comes in to replace him as manager can get Ross County hitting the high notes again.

The 36-year-old’s 33-month reign in charge of the Staggies came to an end on Saturday after a 2-0 home defeat to Hamilton.

The result leaves Ross County four points adrift of the Accies at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership and with no win since September 19.

They have also scored just three goals in their last 10 league matches.

Speaking after being sacked, Kettlewell said he hopes his replacement can help the club rediscover the winning feeling.

“I wish them success moving forward and where they go next,” he said. “Hopefully somebody can get a tune out of them and get a situation where they are not sitting at the foot of the table.”

Kettlewell understands why the club decided to relieve him of his duties.

“It is a sore one as I want to fight and scrap and do the best I can for the football club and I have done that for a long period of time,” he said.

“But results are not good enough and we find ourselves bottom of the table and cut ourselves adrift on the back of the result.

“I understand football and there is no ill-feeling from me towards the football club or the chairman.”

Hamilton boss Brian Rice is wary of how County will respond to Kettlewell being sacked and is looking for his team to continue moving clear from danger.

“We have a four-point cushion, but we’ve been where Ross County are,” he said. “We’ve been adrift a little bit and it galvanises you.

“I’m sure it will galvanise Ross County as well because they’re a good, strong team.

“They are having a difficult patch, but they will come through that and we need to concentrate on the team above us and try to catch them.

“That’s the sole aim. This is gone now for me – my thoughts are on Wednesday and Livingston.”

Hamilton took the lead through Ross Callachan midway through the first half before Scott Martin doubled their advantage after the break.

Rice said it was an ugly performance that got the result.

“It was a Hamilton-like display and I asked for that before the game. Let’s get back to being ugly, aggressive, in their faces and let’s get a clean sheet,” Rice said.

“I know the strengths of Ross County. They get wide and get really good balls into the box.

“We knew we had to defend the box really well and we all did that – and I include our goalkeeper in that.”