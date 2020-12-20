‘It hurts’ – Alexander Albon reflects on being dropped by Red Bull

Alexander Albon has revealed his hurt at being dropped by Red Bull but vowed to return to Formula One in 2022.

Red Bull announced on Friday that Sergio Perez will replace Albon in partnering Max Verstappen for next season.

Albon launched his Formula One career in 2019 with Toro Rosso, moving to Red Bull midway through the season in place of Pierre Gasly, but he has struggled in comparison to Verstappen.

Writing on Instagram, the 24-year-old said: “I can’t lie guys, it hurts. I gave it everything out there, but it wasn’t quite enough.

“I want to say a huge thank you to all of you that supported me throughout this year, especially my Thai fans. With all the different opinions out there, I always had you guys to push me through it.

“I’m not giving up, I’ve poured my life into this and I won’t let it stop here. I have more to give and my focus is getting back for 2022 and to wave the Thai flag again!”

Albon’s best performances were third-place finishes in the Tuscan and Bahrain grands prix. He will remain with Red Bull as a reserve driver.