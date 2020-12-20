Nuno Espirito Santo backs Adama Traore to get back to his best

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo accepts Adama Traore has not hit top form this season but expects that to change soon.

Traore is yet to score a goal or provide an assist in the Premier League during this campaign and was on the bench again for Tuesday’s victory over Chelsea after a run of games back in the starting line-up.

In the absence of Raul Jimenez, Wolves need their other big attacking players to step up and fill the void, which the likes of Daniel Podence and Pedro Neto have certainly done.

Nuno said of Traore: “I think he’s doing well. He started the season in a different position as a full-back then he went to the national team and had a problem in his ankle. It didn’t help him, he lost a lot of time in terms of preparation.

“I think he’s getting better. A lot of things of course (have) to improve but he’s committed and positive that he’s going to return to his top, top level again. The game is not all about goals, the game has a lot of aspects. (He is a) good player, he will get there.”

A potential distraction is Traore’s contract situation. The 24-year-old Spaniard has three years remaining on his current deal but the two parties are reportedly yet to agree on an extension.

Traore has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool and Barcelona, who the winger left to join Aston Villa in 2015.

Nuno is relaxed about the situation, saying: “He’s committed because of the actions I see every day, in his behaviour, the attitude that he has on the training sessions, in the match. I think normally things will go with dialogue and everything will be OK with Adama.”

Traore will hope to return to the starting line-up when Wolves visit Burnley on Monday evening.