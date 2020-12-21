John Hughes named Ross County manager

Ross County have named John Hughes as their new manager.

The 56-year-old succeeds Stuart Kettlewell, who was sacked on Saturday following the Staggies’ 2-0 Scottish Premiership home defeat by Hamilton.

Hughes is a hugely-experienced figure within Scottish football having previously managed Falkirk, Hibernian, Livingston, Inverness and Raith.

He will retain the services of County’s current coaching staff as he sets about trying to keep the club in the top flight.

County announced the news in a short statement, saying: “Ross County FC can today announce the appointment of John Hughes as the club’s new manager. John is a well-distinguished and well-known figure within the game and has very valuable experience in the Scottish Premiership.”

The Staggies sit bottom of the table, four points from safety after only three wins from their first 18 games.

They have not tasted victory in the league since September, picking up just two points from their last 10 matches.

Hughes’ first game in charge will be a trip to Celtic on Wednesday.