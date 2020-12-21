Alex Dyer admits Kilmarnock’s lack of goals is a concern

Alex Dyer conceded Kilmarnock’s barren goalscoring run is developing into a real concern following their 2-0 home defeat to Aberdeen.

The Ayrshire side have failed to score in six of their last seven Scottish Premiership fixtures as they risk becoming embroiled in a relegation battle.

Despite starting two strikers – Eamonn Brophy and Nicke Kabamba – Killie failed to force Joe Lewis into a meaningful save as their profligacy in front of goal continued.

Dyer said: “We struggled to create anything which was disappointing, we had a little spell before they scored right at the end.

“It is always a concern when you are not scoring goals. We are not scoring goals and we are not creating chances so that is a worry. But, we have to dig in and it is up to me to get them going again.”

Kilmarnock are over-reliant on Chris Burke to provide creativity from the wide areas. Although, the 37-year-old is enjoying a good season – five goals and two assists in the league – it is imperative that other attacking players contribute.

After Aberdeen opened the scoring through Ryan Hedges in the 52nd minute, Kilmarnock looked despondent and Dyer admitted they’ve missed influential captain Gary Dicker.

He added: “Gary is a miss because he is a big part of us. You saw what he brings when he played earlier in the season.

“He is an organiser and a leader but we should have enough players with experience to get us through this moment.”

Despite moving level on points with Celtic in third position, Derek McInnes urged his players to be more efficient in the final third.

Sam Cosgrove impressed after his introduction to seal victory late on but he has struggled with injury and form this season after firing 30 goals across Aberdeen’s last two Premiership campaigns.

Hedges has stepped up in the Englishman’s absence and has emerged as the Dons’ most creative player this term and McInnes believes the 25-year-old can still improve.

He said: “We’ve got some good attacking players here and we want them to try to express themselves and get their numbers up. When you get into good areas you have got to have the wherewithal to take on those shots.

“I’d rather the shot doesn’t come up because we are trying to do the right thing and be positive. Hedges in particular is one we think can get his numbers up. He picked the ball up in a good area, drove at their back lot and got his shot away.”