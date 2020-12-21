Jim Goodwin hoping in-form Saints can go marching on

St Mirren are on the crest of a wave and boss Jim Goodwin sees no reason for the ride to end.

The Buddies are unbeaten in 11 matches, including Betfred Cup wins over Aberdeen and Rangers which took them into the semi-final against Livingston next year.

The 3-2 home victory over St Johnstone in the Premiership on Saturday saw the Paisley men twice come from behind to move into eighth place and ahead of Wednesday’s trip to Hibernian, the former St Mirren captain was in optimistic mood.

Goodwin said: “We were unbeaten in nine games before the Rangers game last week and I said to the players prior to that game that this unbeaten run doesn’t need to end any time soon, and we are now 11 games unbeaten and there is no reason why we should fear going to Easter Road on Wednesday, or fear playing Ross County on Boxing Day.

“We just have to realise why we are getting the results we are getting.

“First and foremost it is hard work, being organised, doing the basics well but added to that we have some real quality in the team, players who are playing at the top of their game.

“Overall, things have clicked into place nicely. In my mind I am thinking that there is no reason why we can’t carry on this good form we are in.

“We don’t fear anyone and I really mean that, I am not saying that for bravado. We are looking forward to going to Easter Road on Wednesday.

“Maybe years gone by when I was a player you could be a little bit apprehensive about those types of fixtures but I feel there is real belief that we are capable of beating anybody and we will try and keep that mindset.

“We are not stupid, we know that things can come crashing down very quickly in this game so we have to remain grounded but at the same time optimistic and positive.”

Goodwin revealed he has been “inundated” with interest in some of his players but he hopes to keep them past the January window, if there is any concrete interest.

He said: “Right now there are a lot of clubs out there who are looking at our younger players.

“I am inundated over the last couple of months from people I know down south inquiring about one or two of our players and how their development is going.

“Right now there hasn’t been any bids in but if the likes of Ethan Erhahon, Jake Doyle-Hayes, Jamie McGrath and Conor McCarthy and those younger ones in particular continue to put on the performances they are putting on then of course they will attract interest.

“Like any manager you don’t want to lose your best players but if teams do come calling and show an interest it means we are doing something right.

“We don’t need to sell anybody. The deal would need to be right for everyone.

“My message to the board would be I don’t mind agreeing deals in January but can we hold on to the player for the rest of the season.”