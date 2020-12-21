Carabao Cup final pushed back to April 25 in hope more fans can attend

The Carabao Cup final has been pushed back to April 25 in a bid to be able to welcome fans to Wembley to watch the match, the EFL has announced.

The game was due to be played on February 28.

In confirming the decision, the EFL said: “The number of fans permitted will be dependent on Government guidance in place at the time and it is hoped that moving the date to later in the year will give clubs and their fans the best opportunity to attend in person.”

The decision follows the introduction of new tier four restrictions in large parts of south-eastern and eastern England at the weekend.

In tiers three and four spectators are barred from attending matches.

The quarter-finals of the competition are being played on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

The final will kick off at 4pm, the EFL has said.