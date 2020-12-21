Jackie Stewart congratulates Hamilton on SPOTY win – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 21.
Football
Mohamed Salah was all smiles despite reports suggesting he is unhappy at Liverpool.
Double megs!
Away to the league leaders. 0-0. They’re attacking. You’re stranded. You’re injured. What do you do?
Rio was impressed.
West Ham remembered Martin Peters.
Jack Grealish was celebrating Villa’s recent wins over their neighbours.
One year has passed since Liverpool became world champions.
Romelu Lukaku congratulated former Manchester United team-mate Marcus Rashford.
One year on since Carlo Ancelotti joined Everton.
Step by step.
Formula One
Sir Jackie Stewart congratulated Lewis Hamilton from his hospital bed.
Hamilton was thankful for the support of the British public.
Cricket
Sam Billings was grateful to Bruno Fernandes.
Jofra Archer doing Jofra Archer things.
The best player of the Boxing Day Test will now be honoured.
David Warner and Home Alone. That is all.
Basketball
Mother like daughter. Father like son.
Darts
One year on, the Queen of the Palace made more history.
