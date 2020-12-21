Logan Chalmers to remain unavailable for Dundee United’s festive schedule

Dundee United will still be without Logan Chalmers over the festive schedule.

The winger injured his ankle two months ago and is not yet ready to return to full training.

Manager Micky Mellon, whose team host Kilmarnock on Wednesday, said: “Logan is not ready to join us. He is running a bit in a straight line but not quite ready.

“It’s a shame as he was doing well for us, he gave us width and was able to take us up the park.

“But we have a squad for the festive period and everyone will be available for Wednesday.”