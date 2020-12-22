Football rumours from the media

What the papers say

Paris St Germain are preparing a bid to land Tottenham’s Dele Alli, according to the Daily Mail. The Ligue 1 champions are said to be interested in the 24-year-old who has only played four Premier League games this season and was not part of Jose Mourinho’s squad to face Leicester.

David Alaba could also be heading to France, the Mail writes. The Austria defender can talk to other clubs from January after turning down a new deal at Bayern Munich, with PSG, Chelsea and Real Madrid all looking to make a move for the 28-year-old.

Jan Oblak could also be ready for a move to Paris, with the Mail claiming the Slovenia goalkeeper is looking to move on from Atletico Madrid.

John Stones will remain at the Etihad and be offered a new contract extension at Manchester City after returning to the side from a period on the sidelines, reports the Daily Telegraph.

Arsenal could look to Maxi Gomez to add some more firepower to their attack, with the Daily Mirror claiming the Gunners are mulling a move for the Valencia attacker.

Social media round-up

West Brom 'want Andy Carroll' as new boss Sam Allardyce eyes reunion with unsettled Newcastle striker https://t.co/xLBmNTwit2 — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) December 22, 2020 Borussia Dortmund ban Jadon Sancho's England trip amid Man Utd transfer speculation | #MUFChttps://t.co/3iJbVwqw3I — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) December 21, 2020

Players to watch

Olivier Giroud: Marseille and AC Milan are said to be interested in a January move for the Chelsea striker, according to the Sun.

Demarai Gray could move on from Leicester (John Walton/PA)

Demarai Gray: The 24-year-old could be allowed to leave Leicester in January, with a host of Premier League sides – including Tottenham and Everton – keen on the winger, says 90min.

Sergio Ramos: Real Madrid will keep hold of their star defender whose contract is up at the end of the season, writes the Sun.