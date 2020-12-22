Jason Holt delighted to see David Martindale appointed Livingston boss

Jason Holt was delighted to see further stability at Livingston after his own contract extension was followed by certainty over the manager’s situation.

The former Hearts and Rangers midfielder extended his deal until the summer of 2023 on Friday and David Martindale was appointed manager on Monday after a four-game winning run in caretaker charge.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Scottish Premiership trip to Hamilton, Holt said: “You have seen since he took over there has certainly been a reaction. The results have been positive, training has been positive.

“The messages he has tried to get across to the squad, we have taken on board. So it’s good news all round.

“He has tried to put his own stamp on training and the guys have taken it on board.

“He motivates the payers really well, gets his messages across clearly. Once he sets the message to the players it’s about us taking it on board and we have done that.

“We were waiting to see what was going to happen and everyone was pretty relaxed about it but the announcement is good news for the club.”

Holt had no hesitation in extending his stay following his summer move from Ibrox, having spent the previous two seasons on loan with Fleetwood and St Johnstone.

The 27-year-old said: “I have really enjoyed my time so far. Obviously at the beginning of the season the team as a whole wasn’t really good enough.

“We have picked up in the last few weeks but personally I have really enjoyed my time and was really happy to extend it.”

The announcements have continued the feelgood factor within the club since Livi reached the Betfred Cup semi-finals with victory over Ross County last week.

“Getting to the semi-final is a great achievement but we want to go all the way,” Holt said.

“But there’s games before that so we want to keep building momentum and continuing the positive results and hopefully go into the semi-final in good form.”

Meanwhile, former Hearts coach Liam Fox has been confirmed as Martindale’s assistant after helping out during the interim period in charge.

Fox told the club’s official website: “I am delighted and privileged to become assistant manager of Livingston Football Club – a club I was also lucky enough to play for and captain during my playing career.

“Since Davie asked me to come and help, the staff and players have been fantastic to work with and very welcoming.

“I would like to thank Davie and the board for this opportunity and will do everything I can to bring success to the club.”

Martindale added: “I am extremely happy that Foxy has chosen to come on board as my assistant. I have spoken with him on and off for the last five years and struck up a good relationship with him.

“I got to know him a lot better whilst playing against Hearts and always enjoyed chatting to him pre and post-match. I always found his synopsis of the game very similar to my own and I’m delighted that we can work together trying to push Livingston FC forward.”