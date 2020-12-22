Jack Ross will pick from unchanged squad when Hibernian face St Mirren

Hibernian have an unchanged squad for Wednesday’s Easter Road clash with St Mirren.

Jack Ross will again be without Stevie Mallan (knee), Sean Mackie (thigh), Jamie Murphy (hamstring) and Scott Allan (illness).

Hibs drew 1-1 with Dundee United on Saturday and Ross will pick from the same group he had available to him for that game.

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin has no fresh injury worries either as he takes his team along the M8.

The Paisley boss has a few bumps and bruises to monitor but nothing of major concern.

Saints travel to Leith looking to extend their unbeaten run.