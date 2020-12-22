Former title holder Adrian Lewis suffers shock early exit to Danny Baggish

Two-time winner Adrian Lewis suffered a shock early exit from the William Hill PDC World Championship following defeat by American Danny Baggish in the second round at Alexandra Palace.

Lewis, who claimed back-to-back world titles in 2011 and 2012, paid for a slow start, missing 15 darts at doubles during the opening two sets.

Although ‘Jackpot’ started to find his range in the third set with finishes of 84 and 127, it was only delaying the inevitable as Baggish landed a 170 checkout before completing a 3-1 victory.

𝘼𝘿𝙍𝙄𝘼𝙉 𝙇𝙀𝙒𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙎 𝙊𝙐𝙏! 𝘽𝘼𝙂𝙂𝙄𝙎𝙃 𝙒𝙄𝙉𝙎 Absolutely incredible stuff from Danny Baggish as he backs up his victory over Damon Heta by beating two-time World Champion Adrian Lewis Sensational performance from the American… Just look what it means to him! pic.twitter.com/JWGmUNhMvF — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 22, 2020

The American will next take on 2020 Premier League winner Glen Durrant.

“I’m so happy. That is a special win for me,” said Baggish, who dedicated the impressive performance to his brother, Harrison, who had suffered a severe stroke at home in Florida.

“That was for my brother. I’m really emotional and that’s why I let it all out at the end.

“It has been a difficult and emotional 24 hours, but I am doing him proud at that means everything.”

Baggish, who knocked out Australian Damon Heta in the first round, added on www.pdc.tv: “People have written me off before both games, but I will keep showing them.”

Simon Whitlock (left) edged out Darius Labanauskas at Alexandra Palace (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Elsewhere during Tuesday’s afternoon session, Simon Whitlock, the 2010 runner-up, saw off Lithuania’s Darius Labanauskas in five sets.

The Australian landed 10 maximums and an average of 101.21 in his 3-2 victory.

“Darius is a fantastic player. I knew I had to play my best darts to beat him and I was able to play some fantastic darts to get the job done,” Whitlock said.

Yorkshireman Joe Cullen defeated Wayne Jones 3-0, and will next face Welsh World Cup of Darts winner Jonny Clayton.

Brendan Dolan recorded a 3-1 win over Japanese qualifier Edward Foulkes to secure his place in the third round against world number three Gerwyn Price.