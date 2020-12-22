Shrewsbury move out of relegation zone after downing high-flying Doncaster

Aaron Pierre’s header secured a third straight win for Shrewsbury as they beat Doncaster 1-0 to climb out of the League One relegation zone.

Doncaster, who missed the chance to take top spot in the division, dominated the first half but failed to make the pressure count.

They had the ball in the back of the net after nine minutes when Fejiri Okenabirhie finished off an excellent passing move only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Taylor Richards, Ben Whiteman and Jon Taylor all went close with efforts as the hosts threatened regularly during the first half.

Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill changed his side’s shape at the break and it paid off as the visitors took the lead after 53 minutes when Pierre headed in a Shaun Whalley free-kick.

Rovers pushed hard for a way back into the game with Tyreece John-Jules drawing a stunning save from Matija Sarkic in the best of their opportunities for an equaliser, while Okenabirhie also went close against his former club.