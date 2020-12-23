Jason Demetriou back as Southend host Colchester

Bottom club Southend will have defender Jason Demetriou back from suspension for the Sky Bet League Two match against Colchester on Boxing Day.

Defender Richard Taylor misses out after collecting a fifth yellow card against Mansfield, so must serve a one-match ban.

Midfielder Alan McCormack (calf) and defender Tom Clifford (ankle) will face late fitness tests – along with on-loan Arsenal midfielder James Olayinka, who has been carrying a groin issue.

Striker Brandon Goodship (rib) is awaiting results of a scan, while defender John White is back in full training having missed the Shrimpers’ last four matches with a hamstring problem.

Colchester boss Steve Ball will be looking for a response at Roots Hall after seeing his side’s unbeaten home league record ended by Morecambe.

Top scorer Jevani Brown was drafted back into the starting XI last weekend, along with defender Junior Tchamadeu and forward Michael Folivi.

Defender Miles Welch-Hayes, striker Luke Norris and midfielder Kwame Poku are all pressing for a recall as the U’s look to avoid a third straight league defeat.

Midfielder Tom Lapslie continues his recovery from a hamstring problem, while midfielder Diaz Wright, 22, is still sidelined by a knee injury.