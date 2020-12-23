Harry Kewell to assess Danny Rowe ahead of Oldham’s clash with Harrogate

Oldham have doubts over striker Danny Rowe as they prepare to host Harrogate on Boxing Day.

Rowe has missed the Latics’ last three games due to muscle tightness and will be assessed by boss Harry Kewell ahead of the fixture.

Kewell could be tempted to name an unchanged side after their 4-2 win at Newport, but Zak Dearnley is pushing for a start after coming off the bench to score the fourth goal at Rodney Parade.

Forward George Blackwood remains out of action alongside defenders Andrea Badan and Kyle Jameson, who are both still recovering from hamstring issues.

Harrogate are still without defender Will Smith as he continues to recover from his recent back injury.

Josh Falkingham is also likely to miss out again after he was absent for the defeat to Salford after coming off during the previous game at Exeter with a hamstring complaint.

Boss Simon Weaver is finding himself increasingly short of options with Dan Jones and Jack Emmett also still out.

Their loss to Salford meant his side have picked up just three points from their last five games and remain on the brink of a relegation fight.