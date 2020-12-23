Blackburn without injured Derrick Williams for Sheffield Wednesday clash

Blackburn defender Derrick Williams is facing an extended period out after having surgery on his quadriceps injury.

Boss Tony Mowbray has said the 27-year-old will be out for “months not weeks” with the problem.

Bradley Dack is nearing a return, playing 45 minutes for the under-23s against Derby on Monday, and joked he might even be ready for Saturday’s clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Scott Wharton will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles problem, while Ben Brereton (knee) remains out, but Elliott Bennett has returned to training.

Sheffield Wednesday must check again on German defender Julian Borner before the trip over the Pennines.

Borner was missing again for Saturday’s 1-0 win over Coventry after suffering a facial injury against Huddersfield on December 8, but is nearing a return.

Aden Flint (hamstring), Jack Marriott (calf) and Keiren Westwood (groin) remain sidelined.

Dominic Iorfa is a long-term absentee with an Achilles injury.