Morecambe welcome striker Jordan Slew back from suspension for Grimsby game

Morecambe will have Jordan Slew available again for their Boxing Day clash with Grimsby.

Slew has completed a four-game ban, but may have a job to get back into Derek Adams’ starting line-up.

The Shrimpers have won three of their last four games, with Adams naming an unchanged side for the 2-1 win at Colchester on Saturday which lifted them into the play-off places.

However, Freddie Price missed the match with an ankle problem.

Grimsby are set to go into the game without a manager after the departure of Ian Holloway on Wednesday.

Holloway announced his exit on social media, saying he felt he had to go after majority shareholder John Fenty told him he intended to sell his stake in the club.

Pierre Fonkeu missed the 2-1 loss to Bradford on Tuesday as he continued to await international clearance.

James Hanson, Sean Scannell, Max Wright and Matt Green remain out.