Port Vale manager John Askey likely to make changes for Barrow encounter

Port Vale manager John Askey could make defensive alterations for their clash with Barrow after they shipped four second-half goals in the defeat at Walsall.

Askey criticised central defenders Leon Legge and Nathan Smith for “schoolboy defending” in the 4-3 loss and is set to make personnel changes.

Shaun Brisley and Adam Crookes are two players who could be drafted in.

Strike pairing Tom Pope and Devante Rodney will hope to get the nod again after both netted against Walsall.

Barrow striker Scott Quigley will lead the line again after scoring two goals in as many matches, with last term’s top scorer having struck just once previously this season.

Josh Kay is set to marshal the midfield after making his 100th appearance for the club in the victory over Cheltenham.

The League Two side appointed former Grimsby boss Michael Jolley as their new manager on Wednesday evening, replacing David Dunn, but assistant Rob Kelly will remain in temporary charge at Vale Park.

Defender Kgosi Ntlhe has not featured since coming off before half-time in the defeat to Salford earlier this month and remains doubtful.