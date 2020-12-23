Cheltenham set to ring the changes against Stevenage

Cheltenham boss Michael Duff may ring the changes as they host Stevenage after losing 3-0 at Barrow last time out.

Duff made three changes at half-time of that loss and admitted it could have been any of the 10 outfield players he took off.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths is set to retain his place after he was the only player spared criticism from Duff in the wake of the Barrow defeat.

Finn Azaz, George Lloyd and Ellis Chapman will hope to return to the starting line-up.

Stevenage are set to play for the first time since December 12 after having their matches against Tranmere and Exeter postponed due to a positive Covid-19 test in the camp.

Boro are on a three-game winless streak in Sky Bet League Two and find themselves in the relegation zone, albeit with games in hand on those around them.

Defender Luke Prosser is suspended after being sent off in their 4-0 loss at Carlisle.

But forward Danny Newton is set to return having been banned for that defeat.