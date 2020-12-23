Lincoln manager Michael Appleton could name unchanged line-up against Burton

Lincoln manager Michael Appleton could name an unchanged line-up for the third game in a row when his side welcome struggling Burton on Boxing Day.

Appleton revealed Liam Bridcutt, Conor McGrandles (both calf) and Adam Jackson (knee) will not make returns from injury this weekend.

However, he is hopeful he will be able to start welcoming players back ahead of their trips to Hull and AFC Wimbledon on December 29 and January 2 respectively.

Lewis Montsma was a doubt before last weekend’s 4-0 win at Northampton with an ankle complaint but the defender played the entirety of the match and will be available to face the Brewers.

Burton have been dealt a blow with the news that on-loan defender Sam Hughes would miss the rest of the season.

Burton were looking to extend Hughes’ loan spell beyond January but the 23-year-old is facing a long spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

He came off midway through the first half in last weekend’s defeat to Doncaster and scans have revealed a long-term injury. The centre-half will head back to Leicester to start his rehabilitation.

Albion have no new injury concerns, with Kane Hemmings in contention for a starting role upfront at the LNER Stadium after making his comeback against Rovers from the substitutes’ bench.