Xisco Munoz takes charge of Watford for first game against leaders Norwich

Xisco Munoz takes charge of Watford for the first time as Championship leaders Norwich visit Vicarage Road.

The Spaniard has replaced Vladimir Ivic in the hot-seat with the Hornets sitting fifth in the table, four points adrift of the top two.

Captain Troy Deeney is expected to return to the starting line-up after being an unused substitute in the 2-0 defeat at Huddersfield due to a “discipline issue”, which left the striker baffled.

William Troost-Ekong had to be replaced after just half an hour at the John Smith’s Stadium so his participation could be in doubt.

Holland goalkeeper Tim Krul, who has missed the last seven matches with a thigh injury, is still out for Norwich.

But England Under-21 defender Max Aarons is fine having rolled his ankle in the closing stages of last Saturday’s 2-0 win over Cardiff at Carrow Road.

Midfielder Marco Stiepermann (head) is a major doubt while winger Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) remains sidelined.

Defenders Xavi Quintilla (hip) and Ben Gibson (calf) have returned to team training and come into contention.