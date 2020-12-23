Andrew Shinnie due to remain sidelined as Charlton host Plymouth

Andrew Shinnie should miss Charlton’s Sky Bet League One clash with Plymouth due to his ongoing thigh issue.

Akin Famewo remains a doubt with an ankle problem.

Albie Morgan could be back in action having completed his self-isolation due to Covid-19 guidelines.

While Alfie Doughty and Ryan Inniss remain long-term absentees.

Luke Jephcott and Ryan Hardie should lead the line again for Plymouth, after the Pilgrims broke their six-game losing streak last weekend.

Ryan Lowe’s side returned to winning ways with a 1-0 home victory over MK Dons, with striker Hardie claiming the decisive strike.

Now Plymouth will be bidding to continue that resurgence on the road, with Jephcott and Hardie expected to be key cogs once again.

Lewis MacLeod should start again in midfield, with Plymouth likely to continue with a wing-back formation.