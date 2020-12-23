Joe Bennett needs to prove his fitness before Cardiff’s clash with Brentford

Cardiff defender Joe Bennett is in a race to prove his fitness ahead of Brentford’s visit in the Sky Bet Championship.

Bennett missed Saturday’s 2-0 away defeat to leaders Norwich through injury, and Bluebirds boss Neil Harris puts the chances of the left-back returning on Boxing Day at 50-50.

Harris felt his side were “leggy” at Carrow Road and Filip Benkovic, yet to make his debut since joining on loan from Leicester in October, Gavin Whyte and Junior Hoilett will be targeting game-time against in-form Brentford.

Kieffer Moore (hamstring), Lee Tomlin (groin) and on-loan Arsenal defender Jordi Osei-Tutu (hamstring) remain out until the new year.

Brentford will revert to a more familiar line-up after reaching the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

Bees boss Thomas Frank made six changes for the 1-0 win against Newcastle, and David Raya, Mathias Jensen, Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney are set to start after dropping to the bench on Tuesday.

Brentford, unbeaten in 14 games in all competitions, have injury concerns over defensive trio Henrik Dalsgaard, Pontus Jansson and Rico Henry.

But Brentford have been boosted by the return of Denmark midfielder Christian Norgaard, who ended a two and a half month absence after ankle damage with a 30-minute appearance from the bench against Newcastle.