Wigan without trio of long-term absentees for Shrewsbury game

Wigan continue to have a number of long-term absentees as they prepare for their SkyBet League One clash with Shrewsbury.

Lee Evans, Viv Solomon-Otabor and Harry McHugh are in the treatment room and will not feature at DW Stadium.

Only one change was made for Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Fleetwood with Kal Naismith returning from injury to take the place of Adam Long.

Leam Richardson must decide whether to restore Long to the starting line-up, while Gavin Massey could be back from a low grade knock.

Shrewsbury are resigned to being without midfielder Sean Goss for the duration of the busy Christmas period.

Goss has been ruled out for around four weeks with an unspecified injury sustained in the 1-0 victory over Lincoln on December 15.

Shilow Tracey replaced Dave Edwards at half-time of the 1-0 win at Doncaster.

Manager Steve Cotterill must decide whether to start Tracey knowing his introduction helped inspire the victory.