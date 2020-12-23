Darts, Inbetweeners and Home Alone – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 23.

Football

No excuses from Cristiano.

Ronald Koeman reflected on a solid win.

A really good and important win last night against Valladolid. –Happy Holidays everyone! 🔵🔴#ForçaBarça #MerryChristmas pic.twitter.com/inHqU7AVQk — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) December 23, 2020

But Lionel Messi is no Peter Crouch.

That is outstanding but my record of 2 goals for 644 clubs still stands https://t.co/5ljV1kPmlX — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) December 23, 2020

Liverpool reminisced about times gone by.

#OnThisDay 2⃣0⃣ years ago (honestly, 20 😱)… Stevie netted this beauty in a 4-0 win against @Arsenal 👌⚽️ pic.twitter.com/DYcmk40Jyo — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 23, 2020

Andrew Robertson loved James Milner’s return to training.

That feeling when Milly is back in training 🥰 pic.twitter.com/2Qb7MRDwD0 — Andy Robertson (@andrewrobertso5) December 23, 2020

Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold got in the Christmas spirit.

‘Tis the season to half volley 🎶#falalalala#christmascrackerjokes pic.twitter.com/eBbVHwgl2N — James Milner (@JamesMilner) December 23, 2020 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trent Alexander-Arnold (@trentarnold66)

Messi reflected on breaking Pele’s goalscoring record at a single club.

Gabriel Martinelli was raring to go after Arsenal’s Carabao Cup exit.

Feeling fine and ready to go again ❤️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WMc8PfNuEv — Gabriel Martinelli (@g_martinelli01) December 23, 2020

Nice hats.

The Reds are in the festive spirit 🎅 pic.twitter.com/RJk4ZUJarV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 23, 2020

Happy wedding anniversary, Mr and Mrs Moura.

Jamie Vardy said goodbye to Leicester’s training ground.

Cricket

Yellow card for diving?

Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer meet Captain Tom.

Hard life for Kevin Pietersen.

Athletic stuff in the Big Bash from Phil Salt.

Phil Salt goes through the washing machine at the non-strikers 🤣 #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/ecX7gBSnL5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2020

Glenn Maxwell was very modest.

I didn’t do much this last IPL, but I’m pretty sure I taught Mujeeb how to play that reverse sweep 😎 #yourewelcomeheat — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 23, 2020 Mujeeb sees the No.1 bowler in the world (and 🇦🇫 teammate) and says have a look at this!! #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/RCuN6CZdwb — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 23, 2020

David Warner x Home Alone.

Darts

Very fit indeed!

The big question is, how fit is Gary Anderson? Neil Sutherland has the answer… pic.twitter.com/saUIL0lz8z — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 23, 2020

Fit as a fiddle.

𝟭𝟲𝟭 𝗖𝗛𝗘𝗖𝗞𝗢𝗨𝗧 That is world class from Gary Anderson as he goes within one leg of the match, firing in a MASSIVE 161 finish! pic.twitter.com/YYOGKaLBR6 — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 23, 2020

Dirk Van Duijvenbode was delighted after beating former world champion Rob Cross.

The camera loves you Devon!

I’ve been told I came out with some weird facial expressions last night 😳#WorldDartsChampionship 🎯 pic.twitter.com/VfYxLBGlQC — Devon Petersen (@devon_petersen) December 23, 2020

Brendan Dolan is hard at work after winning his opening match.

Morning everyone. Back on the practice board at the hotel today. Keep smiling. 😃 Thank you for all your help and support @Winmau @BvdDarts @WillAdamson4 @Cleveland_Arms 📷 @taylanningpix pic.twitter.com/1uWyf80hnX — Brendan Dolan (@BrendanDolan180) December 23, 2020

Wayne Mardle had a laugh.

Boxing

Tyson Fury trained alone…

Working hard all alone 😓 pic.twitter.com/Nvnw8rK2km — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) December 22, 2020

Richard wished Mrs Hatton a happy birthday.

Happy birthday mum. @carol_hatton16 Love you. Richard. Xxxx💙🎂🍸 pic.twitter.com/VQMqNVCuFJ — Ricky Hatton MBE (@HitmanHatton) December 23, 2020

Formula One

Mercedes turned the clock back 11 years.

December 23 will always be a special moment in our history. #OnThisDay in 2009, the great Michael Schumacher announces his return to @F1 with Mercedes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kLykKrubB6 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) December 23, 2020

Athletics

Adam Gemili started a debate.