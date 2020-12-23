Callum Styles returns from suspension as Barnsley face Huddersfield

Barnsley will have Callum Styles back for their Boxing Day clash against Huddersfield.

The 20-year-old missed last week’s defeat at Swansea as he served a one-game suspension.

Jordan Williams is pushing to be involved after returning to training.

However, Aapo Halme will be out until the new year with a toe injury.

Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan expects forward Danny Ward to miss the festive period.

Ward has missed the last two games with a hamstring problem and Corberan, quoted by the Huddersfield Examiner, said: “I don’t expect to have him until maybe the beginning of next year.”

Goalkeeper Ben Hamer is back in training after a groin injury and could be in contention but defender Tommy Elphick’s long absence could continue for the rest of the season.

Christopher Schindler (knee), Richard Stearman and Josh Koroma (both hamstring) are also long-term injury victims.