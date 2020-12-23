Sam Walker set to make Blackpool debut as they take on Rochdale

Blackpool are set to have Sam Walker in goal for the League One home clash with Rochdale on Boxing Day following his arrival on an emergency loan from Reading.

The 29-year-old goalkeeper has joined on an initial one-week deal, covering this match and the trip to Shrewsbury two days later, with skipper Chris Maxwell required to self-isolate having tested positive for coronavirus.

Midfielder Matty Virtue is also self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test.

Dan Ballard is being monitored because of a slight calf problem that he felt following the 0-0 draw at Accrington on Saturday.

Rochdale have Matty Lund back available after his suspension.

The midfielder sat out last weekend’s 4-1 loss to Gillingham as he served a one-game ban for picking up five bookings.

Lund was among a number of players Dale were without, including Jimmy Ryan, four days on from being forced off in the first half at Wigan.

Paul McShane, Ryan McLaughlin, Ollie Rathbone, Jake Beesley and Gavin Bazunu have also been out.