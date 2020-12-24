Josh Doherty set to miss out for Crawley

Crawley could again have to make do without defender Josh Doherty for the visit of Sky Bet League Two leaders Newport.

Left-back Doherty has been out of action since the end of November with a hamstring problem, and although he is back in training, a return to full match fitness will be carefully managed.

Midfielder Dannie Bulman and forward Ashley Nadesan are both pushing for recalls after coming off the bench during last weekend’s win at Leyton Orient.

Reality TV star Mark Wright is still awaiting his debut having recently rejoined the club on a non-contract basis, while on-loan Southampton midfielder Jake Hesketh continues to step up his own recovery, along with goalkeeper Tom McGill (concussion) and George Francomb (arm).

Newport boss Michael Flynn may opt for changes at Broadfield Stadium following his side’s first home defeat of the season.

The table-topping Exiles surrendered a lead to lose 4-2 to Oldham on Saturday.

Matty Dolan, who has been suffering with a hip problem, could return after being an unused substitute against the Latics.

Captain Joss Labadie has missed the Exiles’ last two games, while midfielders Jamie Devitt and Kevin Ellison and forwards Padraig Amond and Tristan Abrahams are pushing for starts.