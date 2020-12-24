Reading could welcome back John Swift for Luton visit

John Swift should return from a hamstring injury to boost Reading in their Championship clash with Luton on Boxing Day.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been out of action since September but has been working hard in recent weeks towards making a comeback.

Free-scoring striker Lucas Joao could also be back to business after a minor knock.

The 11-goal hitman last featured in the 2-1 home loss to Birmingham earlier this month, but could now be ready to step back into the starting line-up.

Luton will be hoping that left-back Dan Potts will be fit in time for the festive trip to the Madejski Stadium.

The 26-year-old picked up an ankle problem in Saturday’s goalless draw with Bournemouth.

Kazenga LuaLua could be fit to return after a minor issue to make his first appearance since the 2-0 loss at Swansea on December 5.

James Bree is unlikely to feature until the new year however, as the defender continues his recovery from a long-term knee issue.