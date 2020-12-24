Jamie Vardy set to shake off groin problem in time to face Manchester United

Jamie Vardy will be fit to face Manchester United in the Premier League on Boxing Day after coming off with a minor groin problem in Leicester’s win at Tottenham.

Caglar Soyuncu is touch and go with a groin injury, although if he misses out on Saturday he is likely to be available for Monday’s trip to Crystal Palace.

Ricardo Pereira remains out with his own groin issue after picking it up during his comeback from a serious knee injury.

United will check on the fitness of Scott McTominay and Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of the trip to the King Power Stadium.

Midfielder McTominay also suffered a groin injury in United’s win over Leeds last weekend – in which he scored twice – while right-back Wan-Bissaka missed the midweek game at Everton with a knock.

Defenders Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo remain long-term absentees.

Leicester provisional squad: Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic, Justin, Fofana, Evans, Soyuncu, Morgan, Fuchs, Castagne, Thomas, Gray, Tielemans, Amartey, Ndidi, Choudhury, Praet, Maddison, Albrighton, Mendy, Under, Barnes, Vardy, Iheanacho, Slimani, Perez.

Manchester United provisional squad: De Gea, Henderson, Shaw, Telles, Maguire, Lindelof, Bailly, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Fosu-Mensah, Fred, McTominay, Fernandes, Van De Beek, James, Pogba, Mata, Matic, Lingard, Martial, Rashford, Cavani, Greenwood.