Liam Cooper misses Burnley clash

Leeds will be without captain Liam Cooper for Sunday’s home game against Burnley.

Cooper has been ruled out due to an abdominal strain and joins fellow centre-half Robin Koch on the sidelines.

Koch is a long-term absentee following knee surgery, but Spain defender Diego Llorente could make his home debut after recovering from a muscle strain. It remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa makes further changes following last week’s 6-2 defeat at Manchester United.

Burnley wingers Dwight McNeil and Robbie Brady are doubtful.

The pair were both withdrawn in Monday’s 2-1 win over Wolves – McNeil suffering from a tight groin and Brady with a hamstring issue – although neither problem is thought to be a long-term concern.

Forward Matej Vydra has tweaked a muscle in his back and is another doubt while midfield pair Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson are making progress in their recoveries from injuries but will not feature at Elland Road.

Leeds provisional squad: Meslier, Dallas, Ayling, Llorente, Alioski, Phillips, Raphinha, Rodrigo, Klich, Harrison, Bamford, Poveda, Roberts, Casilla, Costa, Hernandez, Struijk, Shackleton, Davis.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Peacock-Farrell, Norris, Bardsley, Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters, Long, Dunne, Brownhill, Stephens, McNeil, Brady, Westwood, Benson, Wood, Barnes, Rodriguez, Vydra.