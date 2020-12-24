Manchester City close to full strength for Newcastle clash

Manchester City have close to a fully-fit squad for the Boxing Day visit of Newcastle in the Premier League.

Defender Eric Garcia, who continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, is their only notable absentee with a leg injury.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who is being eased back into action after a knee problem, could be in contention after a 16-minute run-out in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles and winger Allan Saint-Maximin are still missing as they continue to recover from Covid-19.

Federico Fernandez could be available after missing the midweek cup defeat at Brentford through muscle fatigue.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is close to returning from a heel injury.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth, Clark, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, M Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle.