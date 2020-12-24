Sunday, December 27th 2020 Show Links
Manchester City close to full strength for Newcastle clash

by Press Association
December 24 2020, 2.21pm
Sergio Aguero is hoping for more game time as he eases back into action (Peter Powell/PA)

Manchester City have close to a fully-fit squad for the Boxing Day visit of Newcastle in the Premier League.

Defender Eric Garcia, who continues to be linked with a move to Barcelona, is their only notable absentee with a leg injury.

Record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, who is being eased back into action after a knee problem, could be in contention after a 16-minute run-out in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

Newcastle captain Jamaal Lascelles and winger Allan Saint-Maximin are still missing as they continue to recover from Covid-19.

Federico Fernandez could be available after missing the midweek cup defeat at Brentford through muscle fatigue.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is close to returning from a heel injury.

Manchester City provisional squad: Ederson, Steffen, Walker, Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Ake, Zinchenko, Mendy, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva, Sterling, Torres, Mahrez, Foden, Aguero, Jesus.

Newcastle provisional squad: Darlow, Gillespie, Lewis, Yedlin, Dummett, Fernandez, Krafth, Clark, Hayden, S Longstaff, Hendrick, Shelvey, Ritchie, Murphy, M Longstaff, Almiron, Wilson, Joelinton, Carroll, Gayle.

